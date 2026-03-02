Rustaq – As part of its ongoing efforts to promote domestic tourism and enhance the contribution of the tourism sector to national income, South Batinah governorate has announced a tender for the development of Phase III of Ain Al Kasfa in Rustaq, one of the governorate’s most prominent natural attractions.

The Office of the Governor of South Batinah has invited specialised companies and institutions interested in competing for the project to submit their bids in accordance with the terms and specifications outlined in the tender documents. The deadline for submission of bids is March 23.

The tender builds on earlier development phases at the site, which contributed to upgrading infrastructure and enhancing service facilities. These improvements have strengthened the site’s readiness to accommodate growing numbers of visitors throughout the year, particularly during peak tourism seasons and official holidays.

Phase III is expected to include additional development works aimed at further upgrading tourism facilities, improving the overall landscape and raising the quality of services provided to visitors. The project aligns with the government’s broader strategy to modernise tourism sites in line with contemporary standards, meeting community aspirations while supporting economic diversification.

The tender also underscores the governorate’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with the private sector in delivering development projects, ensuring the sustainability of tourism resources and advancing comprehensive development plans in South Batinah.

Ain Al Kasfa is renowned for its natural hot springs, widely valued for their therapeutic properties. Its proximity to several historical and natural landmarks for which Rustaq is well known further enhances its appeal. The site attracts large numbers of visitors annually from across the sultanate and beyond, making it a significant contributor to tourism activity and the local economy.

