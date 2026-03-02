Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will review, next Monday, the priorities of the 11th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) during its second Ramadan evening, under the patronage of H.E. Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, in the presence of H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a number of Board members, representatives of government and private entities, and business owners. The event will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Al Mouj.

This evening comes as part of OCCI’s efforts to open a broad discussion on economic development targets and enhance private-sector readiness for the upcoming growth phase, in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The session will highlight the strategic goals of the Five-Year Plan and its role in promoting economic diversification and improving the business environment. It will also review plans to develop high value-added industries and support smart manufacturing, strategies to diversify the tourism product towards high-quality and sustainable tourism, as well as digital transformation as a key enabler, the development of digital infrastructure, and support for the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in both the public and private sectors.

The evening will further address plans to develop infrastructure and national capabilities in productive and service sectors, contributing to increasing the private sector’s role and strengthening public-private partnership in implementing the Plan (2026–2030).

H.E. Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of OCCI, stated that organising this evening comes at an important time, as the Chamber seeks to provide a dialogue platform that brings together officials, decision-makers, experts, and business owners to discuss the priorities of the 11th Five-Year Plan, highlight promising growth opportunities for the private sector, and enhance awareness of future economic directions to support the realisation of Oman Vision 2040.

He noted that the outcomes of this evening will contribute to supporting implementation during the coming phase.

The evening will also feature a panel discussion with the participation of H.H. Sayyid Dr Adham bin Turki Al Said, Chairman of OCCI Economic Committee; H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb, OPAZ Deputy Chairman; H.E. Dr Nasser bin Rashid Al Maawali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy; H.E. Dr Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Communications and Information Technology; and H.E. Azzan bin Qassim Al Busaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism for Tourism.

