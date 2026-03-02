MUSCAT: The Sultanate of Oman has strongly condemned the recent attacks targeting the commercial port of Al Duqm and the oil tanker Skylight off the coast of Musandam. The attacks have drawn widespread condemnation from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the international community.

The attack on Al Duqm on Sunday resulted in injuries to a foreign worker, while the oil tanker, was targeted near Musandam, injuring crew members, including Indian and Iranian nationals.

The Maritime Security Centre (MSC) announced that the oil tanker SKYLIGHT, flagged to the Republic of Palau, was subjected to an attack approximately five nautical miles north of the port of Khasab in the Governorate of Musandam.

The entire crew of twenty individuals — comprising fifteen Indian nationals and five Iranian nationals — has been safely evacuated.

Preliminary reports indicated that four crew members sustained injuries of varying degrees and have been transported to receive requisite medical care.

The Maritime Security emphasised that the rescue operations were conducted through coordination among various military, security, and civil units, reflecting the national preparedness to handle maritime incidents.

Oman has taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens and the security of its territory. The GCC has expressed solidarity with Oman, condemning the attacks as a threat to regional stability and security.

Jassim bin Mohamed al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted the commercial port of Duqm in the Sultanate of Oman.

He emphasised the full solidarity of the GCC and its unified stance alongside the Sultanate of Oman in all measures it undertakes, reaffirming the Council's rejection of all forms of aggression targeting the security of its member states.

Oman continues to work with regional and international partners to address these threats and maintain regional peace and security.

The State of Kuwait expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks that targeted the commercial port of Duqm, describing them as a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Kuwait’s full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and its support of all measures it undertakes.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) also expressed its condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the targeting of the commercial Port of Duqm, affirming its full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman. It reiterated that it places all of its capabilities at the disposal of the Sultanate of Oman to support all measures it undertakes.

Qatar described the attacks as targeting the Sultanate of Oman's active role in mediation efforts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the international community in a bid to defuse the crisis and enhance opportunities for constructive dialogue to address all outstanding issues. In its statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar’s full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in all measures it undertakes.

Meanwhile, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, on Sunday held telephonic conversations with counterparts in Arab and friendly countries, including Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway; Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs in the United Kingdom; and Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy — Vice-President of the European Commission. The telephonic conversations dealt with the serious developments in the region. The officials exchanged views about ways to contain the escalation.

They urged the parties concerned to exercise restraint and revert back to dialogue and diplomacy as means of resolving the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel, on one hand, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other hand.

