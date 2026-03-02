KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Sunday the new prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane and butane, for the current month of March.



In a statement to KUNA, KPC said that the price of propane will be USD 545 per metric ton during March, while butane will be sold at USD 540 per metric ton.



Liquefied petroleum gases, propane and butane, are used in the petrochemical industry in addition to other applications such as cooking fuel, heating and various other uses.



LPG prices are influenced by global oil market trends, rising and falling in line with crude oil prices as a key determinant, in addition to supply and demand dynamics and other market factors.

