RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has confirmed that all activities related to petroleum and petrochemical materials require prior licensing from the ministry, in accordance with the Petroleum and Petrochemical Materials Law issued under Royal Decree No. (M/139) dated 12/7/1446H.

The new law replaces the previous Law of Trade in Petroleum Products and aims to ensure the security and reliability of petroleum and petrochemical supplies, while strengthening oversight and supervision of sector operations to enhance compliance with regulations and requirements.

The ministry said the system is designed to combat violations, maximize the optimal use of raw materials, support their transition into advanced production stages, protect the interests of consumers and license holders, and contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in the energy sector.

Key activities covered under the law include licensing for the sale and purchase, transportation, storage, use, import, export, packaging and processing of petroleum and petrochemical materials.

As part of broader efforts to regulate and manage petroleum and petrochemical operations from source to end consumer, the ministry stressed that establishments engaged in such activities must promptly obtain the required licenses in compliance with the law and its executive regulations.

In this context, the Ministry of Energy has launched an electronic service enabling the issuance of licenses for all targeted petroleum-related activities through its online platform.

