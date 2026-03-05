SATORP, a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and French multinational integrated energy TotalEnergies, has signed up KBR, a leading technology and engineering solutions company, to provide comprehensive maintenance services for its petrochemical complex as part of the company’s strategic expansion project.

The seven-year contract is in line with fostering SATORP’s operational leadership and strategic partnerships to support the sustainability of its operations, said the Saudi petchem major in a statement.

The contract includes supporting commissioning and start-up activities in accordance with the highest global standards, ensuring enhanced reliability, improved performance efficiency, and optimised costs, it added.

