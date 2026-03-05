A tanker ​at ⁠anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a ‌large explosion on its port side ​and was taking on water, the United ​Kingdom Maritime Trade ​Operations (UKMTO) said.

The master observed a small craft leaving ⁠the area following the explosion, which occurred 30 nautical miles (56 km) southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer ​port ‌in the ⁠Gulf, UKMTO said.

"There ⁠is oil in the water coming ​from a cargo ‌tank which could have ⁠some environmental impact, the vessel has taken on water, there are no fires reported and the crew are safe," it said in an advisory note.

Kuwait's interior ministry said in a ‌later statement that the incident occurred outside ⁠the country's territorial ​waters, at least 60 km (37 miles) from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.

