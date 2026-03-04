Arab Finance: Egypt will not be affected by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi affirmed during the cabinet’s meeting.

“We have diversified sources of gas and oil supply,” Badawi added, indicating that there are three gasification ships in Sokhna, along with other various supplies.

He said that Egypt will continue to receive gas supplies via the Mediterranean Sea.

The minister also added that the ministry currently has long-term gas supply contracts, with tenors extending until 2027-2028.

Moreover, Badawi noted that Egypt has the potential to transport Saudi crude loaded at Yanbu port across the Red Sea to the Mediterranean via the SUMED pipeline and its associated terminals.

Thanks to a comprehensive pre-preparation plan, the state has succeeded in securing all its petroleum needs for various sectors, including industry, agriculture, and fertilizers, in addition to meeting the needs of citizens.