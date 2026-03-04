Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), confirmed that navigation through the Suez Canal is operating normally in both directions despite regional tensions, according to a statement.

The Suez Canal witnessed the passage of 56 ships on March 3rd, with a total net tonnage of 2.6 million tons.

A total of 24 ships transited in the northbound convoy with a net tonnage of 1 million tons, while the remaining 32 ships transited in the southbound convoy with a total net tonnage of 1.6 million tons.

Rabie highlighted that recent announcements by some major shipping lines to temporarily halt transit are precautionary measures depending on regional security developments.

It is worth noting that Maersk announced it would temporarily reroute some of its vessels away from the Suez Canal, citing “unforeseen constraints” in the Red Sea region.

