A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-listed 2PointZero Group PJSC has acquired an undisclosed stake in the US-based health tech firm, Whoop, Inc.

Financial details of the acquisition have also not been disclosed.

Whoop, which offers a subscription-based wearable platform, has raised more than $400 million since its 2005 launch from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, IVP and GP Bullhound.

Backed by IHC, 2PointZero Group is an investment holding company created last year through the merger of 2PointZero, Multiply Group, and Ghitha Holding. The company has scalable assets in energy, mining, and financial services.

