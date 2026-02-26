Arab Finance: The Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) has approved a request by Al Baraka Bank Egypt, Al Baraka Capital, and Tanfeez Real Estate Investment to acquire Amlak Finance Egypt, according to a statement.

Following the Control of Economic Concentrations Committee’s nod, the three entities will take over 12.550 million shares in Amlak Finance.

The committee also greenlighted a request submitted by CVC Capital Partners PLC to fully acquire Smiths Detection Limited.

Finally, Schenker-Seino Ltd. Co. Limited also received a nod to acquire 100% of DSV Solutions Company’s shares.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt closed 2025 with 33.22% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to shareholders, recording EGP 4.003 billion from EGP 3.005 billion.