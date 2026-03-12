Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Ahmed Rostom, and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Randa El-Menshawy, held an expanded meeting to review the outlines of the investment plan for fiscal year 2026/2027 and the medium-term investment strategy for 2026-2030.

The meeting comes as part of ongoing coordination between the two ministries to enhance the efficiency of public investment and support the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

Rostom said the housing and urban development sector remains a key driver of economic growth in Egypt, given its role in expanding infrastructure, improving service delivery and creating employment opportunities, in addition to enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

He noted that the state has made significant progress in recent years in providing adequate housing and developing basic infrastructure, adding that the next phase will focus on maximising the economic and social returns of public investment. This will be achieved through improved project management efficiency and ensuring implementation in line with established timelines.

The minister also highlighted that the Ministry of Housing is among the entities achieving high implementation rates within the state’s investment plan, reflecting its capacity to manage large-scale national projects that support urban development and stimulate economic activity across Egypt’s governorates.

For her part, El-Menshawy said the ministry has prepared a proposed medium-term investment plan for 2026-2030 that includes a range of programmes and projects aimed at meeting citizens’ basic needs. These include expanding the provision of suitable housing units and improving drinking water and sanitation services.

She added that the ministry continues to implement urban development projects in new cities to strengthen their ability to attract investment and create job opportunities, while completing infrastructure and services to transform these cities into integrated development and economic hubs.

El-Menshawy also noted that the ministry regularly monitors project implementation rates to ensure adherence to timelines, helping accelerate the entry of projects into service and maximise the benefits of state investments in the housing and utilities sector.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the main pillars of the housing ministry’s investment plan, with a focus on priority projects aimed at improving citizens’ living standards. These include the presidential initiative Decent Life, as well as social and middle-income housing programmes and integrated urban development projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both ministers emphasised the importance of continued coordination between the ministries in the coming period to follow up on the implementation of projects included in the investment plan. The cooperation aims to support the state’s efforts to develop infrastructure, advance urban development and achieve sustainable development goals.

