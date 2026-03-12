Al Mazunah Free Zone, managed and operated by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has successfully localised 15 projects in 2025 with a total investment exceeding RO 650,000.

The projects occupy a combined area of 10,000 sqm and span industrial activities, logistics services and export services.

This growth has increased the cumulative investment volume in the free zone to RO 140.7 million. The total leased area stands at 1,402,714 sqm of the free zone’s total area of 15,362,305 sqm, while the workforce has reached 550 employees.

Eng Ahmed bin Khamis al Kasbi, Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, said that the free zone recorded notable growth in goods and vehicle movement during 2025.

“The goods handling increased by 22% compared to 2024, with total goods weight touching 270,000 tonnes. Car exports also rose by 26% during the same period, with nearly 6,800 vehicles exported from the free zone in 2025”, he said.

Al Kasbi added, “Al Mazunah Free Zone has completed more than 15,000 electronic transactions during 2025, in addition to organising Al Mazunah Economic Exhibition and Forum with the participation of over 100 companies. The year also witnessed the full operation of the free zone’s security system”.

Al Kasbi further explained that several key projects are planned by Madayn in the free zone under the Eleventh Five-Year Development Plan (2026-2030).

These projects include the operation of the livestock quarantine facility, which has been fully completed, with coordination currently underway between the operator and Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to finalise administrative procedures prior to launch.

He added that other projects in the pipeline include signing an MoU with the operator of Al Najd Farms to market agricultural products in Al Mazunah Free Zone, alongside plans to open a representative office in Yemen to attract investments and assess the Yemeni market.

Planned projects also include organising three specialised exhibitions; adding one megawatt of solar energy capacity to the free zone; and planting 1,000 seedlings over five years to expand green areas, with at least a 10% increase targeted during 2026.

Al Kasbi noted that Al Mazunah Free Zone is home to key productive projects, one of which is a fish processing factory with an investment of RO 1.6 million. Occupying approximately 4,000 sqm, the facility has an annual production capacity of 2,000 tonnes.

The factory processes, markets and exports seafood products to China and East Asian markets in accordance with the highest quality standards, thereby meeting regional demand for seafood products.

This project represents a strategic step towards maximising the economic utilisation of fish resources in the Sultanate of Oman and Yemen; and hence meeting international market requirements. The factory aims to boost economic returns, strengthen trade balance, support sustainable development and reinforce Oman’s position as a trusted global food supplier. Notably, 20% of the factory’s workforce are from the Wilayat of Al Mazyouna.

Al Mazunah Free Zone represents a strategic pillar supporting economic and commercial development in Dhofar Governorate in particular and the Sultanate of Oman in general. The free zone enjoys a strategic location close to regional markets and serves as a key gateway for expanding trade exchange.

Moreover, the free zone presents an integrated infrastructure aligned with investment requirements, alongside a diversified investment base spanning industrial sectors, advanced technologies, food industries and logistics services.

