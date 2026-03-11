NEW DELHI: India ⁠will allow Chinese investment in ‌additional sectors through a fast-track ​approval mechanism, New Delhi's investment secretary said ​on Wednesday.

Based on ​domestic manufacturing needs, the government will add more categories ⁠to the list of sectors where Chinese investment proposals must be processed within 60 ​days, ‌Amardeep Singh Bhatia ⁠told reporters.

New ⁠Delhi on Tuesday scrapped the blanket ​requirement for government ‌approval for companies ⁠with up to 10% Chinese ownership, easing cross-border deal-making that had largely been frozen since the deadly 2020 Galwan border clash.

Under the revised rules, investments in sectors such ‌as electronics, capital goods, solar cells and ⁠battery components will be ​cleared within 60 days, provided Indian residents retain majority control. (Reporting ​by ‌Shivangi Acharya & Manoj Kumar ⁠in New ​Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)