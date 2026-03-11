AMMAN — A ministerial delegation discussed ways to enhance cooperation and explore investment opportunities in the energy sector with Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy James Danly.

According to a post by Jordanian Ambassador to Washington Dina Kawar on X platform, the meeting underscored the strong ties between the government and the US Department of Energy, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Discussions focused on investment prospects in energy, gas exploration, mining and critical minerals, as well as energy connectivity within the framework of a broader economic corridor.

During the visit, Jordan and the US signed a cooperation framework to boost supply chain security for critical minerals and rare earth elements, with Kawar attending the signing alongside US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

The visit included talks with US counterparts on expanding economic cooperation and boosting economic ties, including exploring opportunities through initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The delegation included Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh.

