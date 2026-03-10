AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship has announced a new update to the “Sanad” application, introducing a package of digital services and improvements aimed at expanding its use and facilitating the completion of government transactions electronically.

The ministry said that the update comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation, in line with directives of HRH Crown Prince Hussein and his follow-up on the work of the National Council for Future Technology, which seeks to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions and enhance public services, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

Under the update, users can now pay Greater Amman Municipality property tax (musqafat) through the app for both Jordanians and non-Jordanians.

New services have also been added allowing non-Jordanians to access vehicle licence information and traffic fines, expanding the range of beneficiaries of digital government services.

Vehicle licence details are now displayed directly on the application’s home page for non-Jordanians and residents, allowing users to view them immediately upon opening the app and improving ease of access.

The update also introduces the ability to change a registered phone number within the application using a digital identity verification process (eKYC).

The system verifies users by scanning their ID and confirming their identity through facial recognition, enabling them to reset their passwords and regain account access without visiting any government office.

In addition, improvements were made to family book services provided by the Civil Status and Passports Department to enhance the user experience.

The Sanad app is now also available for download on Huawei AppGallery, alongside App Store and Google Play, with added support for tablet and iPad devices.

The ministry noted that the updates are part of ongoing plans to further develop the application and boost Jordan’s digital identity system.

More than 2.38 million users had activated their digital identity through the app by the end of February, supporting the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision and improving the efficiency of digital government services.

