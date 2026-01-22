AMMAN — The National Council for Future Technology, chaired by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, reflects Jordan’s firm belief in technology as a key driver of economic growth and improved quality of life, Haitham Rawajbeh, representative of the ICT sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said on Tuesday.

Rawajbeh commended the council’s achievements during its first year, noting that initiatives in education, healthcare, and public service delivery are aligned with national priorities and deliver direct benefits to citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also said the Crown Prince’s emphasis on the private sector’s role in advancing artificial intelligence represents a strategic shift towards innovation, development, and local production. “This approach moves beyond conventional technology use, strengthening economic competitiveness and enhancing sectoral performance,” Rawajbeh added.

Highlighting the private sector’s agility, technical expertise, and innovative capabilities, he said it remains a central partner in implementing the Council’s vision through technology localisation, knowledge transfer, investment in digital solutions, and development of skilled national talent capable of keeping pace with global technological change.

Rawajbeh also stressed that expanding and refining the Council’s initiatives in response to user feedback will build public confidence in digital services and ensure lasting, measurable impacts across public services and the national economy.

He also reiterated that the Jordan Chamber of Commerce remains committed to supporting the national digital transformation agenda by empowering the private sector, strengthening collaboration with government institutions, and fostering an enabling environment for technology adoption and innovation, paving the way toward a sustainable, knowledge-based economy and enhanced economic competitiveness.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

