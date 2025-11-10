AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samirat on Saturday inaugurated the 13th Jordan Gaming Summit, organised by the Jordan Gaming Lab, one of the initiatives of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD).

This year’s summit hosted the global “Aqaba Connects Gamer Pocket” conference, bringing together leading game developers, industry experts, and companies from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the US.

Held over two days, the summit features eight main tracks addressing topics such as artificial intelligence in gaming, extended reality, mobile gaming, indie game development, and global publishing. It also includes advanced workshops on game design and creative thinking, offered for the first time in the summit’s history.

The event aims to boost Jordan’s position as a regional hub for digital gaming and technological creativity and to enhance its role as a bridge connecting regional developers with global markets. It also aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision’s objective of transforming Aqaba into a leading investment, tourism, and technology destination that embraces creative industries.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Jordan Gaming Lab signed cooperation agreements with Turkey’s Digiage and Germany’s Ziska to expand practical training opportunities for youth and university students.

The summit also features hands-on workshops on AI tools, user experience design, and development platforms, along with sessions on Xbox publishing, storytelling, and interactive design.

The convening in Aqaba follows a series of preparatory sessions held in Jerash, Madaba, and Maan, which engaged young Jordanians in interactive experiences linking art, history, and entrepreneurship. These initiatives reflect the Fund’s vision to promote learning through play as a modern tool for creative skill-building and critical thinking.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

