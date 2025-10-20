AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday received a UAE delegation led by Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi Mansour Al Mansouri, along with the CEO of G42 International and representatives from M42, Space42, and Presight AI.

Talks during the meeting, held at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), discussed prospects for cooperation in medical technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and communications, with the aim of advancing the military health sector and enhancing the quality of medical services provided, according to a JAF statement.

Both sides also reviewed ways to exchange expertise and benefit from successful experiences in both countries to build an advanced military health system aligned with future requirements.

Huneiti reiterated the “deep-rooted” ties between the two countries, stressing the importance of technological modernisation to keep pace with global medical developments.

Mansouri praised the high standards and international reputation of the Royal Medical Services in Jordan, expressing his country’s keenness to boost cooperation across various sectors.

The Emirati companies represented in the meeting are among the world’s leading firms in medical and technological innovation, providing advanced clinical solutions for critical diagnostic and health challenges through data-driven technologies, including genomics and artificial intelligence.

High ranking JAF officers and members of the accompanying UAE delegation attended the meeting.

