AMMAN — Jordan will be affected on Monday by a low-pressure system centred east of the island of Cyprus, bringing cold, cloudy weather and renewed rainfall across northern and central regions, as well as parts of the eastern areas and southwestern highlands, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Sunday.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times in the north and centre of the Kingdom and in parts of the southwest, and may be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, according to a JMD statement.

Westerly winds will be active, with strong gusts reaching 60–70 kilometres per hour, raising dust in desert areas. Rainfall intensity is expected to gradually weaken during the night hours.

On Tuesday, cold weather will persist across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively mild conditions. Clouds will form at various altitudes, with a chance of light rain showers in the north and central regions during the morning.

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, though most regions will remain cold. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to enjoy mild conditions. Clouds will persist at different altitudes, with moderate southwesterly winds that may strengthen at times.

According to the JMD, temperatures on Monday are expected to range between 9°C and 5°C in Amman, and 20°C and 12°C in Aqaba.

Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh said on Sunday that the municipality remains on maximum alert as the low-pressure system affects the Kingdom.

Rahamneh added that GAM crews have been deployed since Saturday to respond to incidents or reports received by the Tlaa Al Ali emergency operations room.

