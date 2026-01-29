AMMAN — Jordan will remain under the influence of the remnants of a cold air mass on Thursday, with partly cloudy to cloudy and cold conditions prevailing across most regions.

There remains a chance until midday for light, scattered rain in the Kingdom’s northern and central areas, while moderate south-westerly winds are expected, occasionally becoming active in eastern regions, according to the Jordan Metrological Department (JMD).

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast on Friday, with the weather remaining relatively cold in most areas and milder conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Medium- and high-level clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate south-westerly winds that may be active at times.

Temperatures are set to increase slightly again on Saturday, maintaining similar conditions, with relatively cold weather across most regions and milder temperatures in low-lying areas.

On Thursday, temperatures in Amman range between 12°C and 6°C, while Aqaba recorded 22°C and 13°C.

Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday warned of the effects of the low-pressure system impacting the Kingdom, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures and rain showers across northern regions, extending to central, eastern and south-western areas.

The PSD in a statement, cautioned that rainfall could be locally heavy for short periods, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, urging citizens to avoid valleys, flood-prone areas and low-lying regions, particularly in northern and central governorates.

The directorate also called for cautious driving due to reduced visibility caused by fog over mountainous areas and dust in desert regions, as well as securing loose objects amid strong wind gusts.

Citizens were further urged to use heating appliances safely, avoid refuelling heaters while in operation, switch them off before sleeping, ensure proper ventilation, and refrain from using charcoal burners due to the risk of suffocation.

The PSD affirmed the full readiness of its personnel to respond to emergencies and advised the public to contact the unified emergency number 911 if needed.

