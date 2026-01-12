AMMAN — Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Monday, with cold conditions prevailing across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience relatively mild weather.

Low clouds are forecast over northern and central areas, and south-westerly winds will be active, raising dust in desert regions.

During the night, the Kingdom will be affected by a low-pressure system centred over Cyprus, bringing very cold and partly to fully cloudy conditions. Rain is expected in northern areas, gradually extending to central regions, where showers may be heavy at times and accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, raising the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

Late at night, rainfall may reach limited parts of the south-west. Westerly winds will intensify, with strong gusts reaching 60–70 km/h.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned of the risk of flash floods overnight in valleys and low-lying areas across northern and central regions, including the northern and central Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea. It also cautioned against strong winds and gusts, reduced horizontal visibility due to dust in the Badia region , and poor visibility at night caused by fog and low clouds touching mountain peaks. Motorists were advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads at the onset of rainfall, secure loose objects and avoid crossing flooded roads and valleys.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to range between 13°C and 4°C in eastern Amman, 11°C to 2°C in western Amman, 9°C to 2°C in the northern highlands, 10°C to 1°C in the Sharah highlands, 15°C to 3°C in the Badia region, 13°C to 4°C in the plains, 19°C to 7°C in the northern Jordan Valley, 21°C to 12°C in the southern Jordan Valley, 20°C to 11°C at the Dead Sea, and 23°C to 10°C in Aqaba.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the low-pressure system and an extremely cold air mass are expected to deepen, with stronger winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures. The weather will be very cold, cloudy and rainy across northern and central regions, as well as parts of the eastern and south-western regions. Rainfall may be heavy at intervals, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, increasing the risk of flash floods. Light snow mixed with rain is possible over high mountain peaks, with limited accumulation expected over the southern highlands, Sharah. Westerly winds will be active, with strong gusts of up to 70–80 km/h, potentially triggering dust storms in Badia regions. Rainfall intensity is expected to ease during the evening and night, with extremely cold conditions prevailing.

On Wednesday, temperatures will rise slightly, with cold weather continuing across most areas. There remains a chance of light, scattered showers from time to time in northern and central regions and limited parts of the south-west. Rain chances will weaken in the evening as conditions gradually stabilise, with moderate westerly winds becoming active at times.

Another slight increase in temperatures is forecast on Thursday. The weather will be foggy in the morning, with cold conditions across most regions and relatively mild weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected, with moderate north-westerly winds.

