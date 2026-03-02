AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Amman and delivered a “strongly worded protest over attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab countries.”

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said it had conveyed to Tehran’s envoy the Kingdom’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks as a “flagrant violation” of the sovereignty of Jordan and brotherly Arab states and as a ”blatant breach” of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The ministry also said it had told the Iranian diplomat that the attacks are “unacceptable escalation that threatens civilian safety as well as regional and international security and stability.”

Ministry spokesperson Foad Majali said that the Iranian ambassador had been told that Jordan demands the “immediate cessation of any attacks targeting its territory, respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and full adherence to international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.

Majali added that the ministry has made it clear to the envoy that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens, protect its security and defend its sovereignty.

