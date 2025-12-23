AMMAN — The Lower House on Monday approved, by majority vote, the amended electronic transactions law for 2025, which includes seven articles.

The law will take effect 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, following a proposal approved by deputies during a legislative session chaired by Speaker Mazen Qadi, with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and government officials in attendance, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Lower Chamber’s joint committee on legal affairs and digital economy and entrepreneurship had endorsed the first article, formally naming the legislation the “amended electronic transactions law for 2025” and stipulating that it should be read alongside Law No. 15 of 2015, referred to as the original law.

Article 2 cancels Article 3 of the original law and clarifies that the law applies to electronic transactions, except where it conflicts with provisions in other relevant legislation.

Previously, Article 3 had excluded transactions such as the creation or modification of wills and endowments, property transfers requiring registration, personal status matters, certain service contract terminations, court procedures, and most securities.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Moneim Odat said that the exemptions reflected the infrastructure limitations in 2015 and noted that several laws have since evolved, rendering some provisions dormant.

He noted that municipalities, including the Greater Amman Municipality, and universities fall under the law as public institutions.

Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni said the law, first introduced temporarily in 2001 and enforced fully since 2015, has undergone updates to meet electronic transaction requirements and procedural standards.

The current amendments focus on Article 3, distinguishing between transactions fully covered by the law and those temporarily exempted to ensure practical implementation, he noted.

Talhouni added that certain Sharia-compliant transactions, including wills, endowments, and authorisations, remain legally dormant but can now be executed electronically, supporting faster and more transparent processes.

