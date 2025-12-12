AMMAN — The Lower House, chaired by Speaker Mazen Qadi, approved the 2026 General Budget Bill by a majority on Thursday, with 86 deputies voting in favour.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said the government aims to finalise the 2026 budget by mid-December, enabling capital projects to begin at the start of the new year. He stressed that the government “cannot afford any delays or hesitation”.

During the House’s closing session on the budget, Hassan expressed his appreciation to the Speaker, the chair and members of the parliamentary Finance Committee, and all deputies for their efforts in debating the 2026 budget bill. He commended their proposals and observations over the past days, noting that they reflected a strong sense of national responsibility and a sincere commitment to advancing development and serving Jordanians.

Finance Minister Abdelhakim Shibli presented the government’s response to deputies’ remarks on the bill, emphasising that the 2026 budget represents the second phase of the Economic Modernisation Vision. He highlighted its focus on priority projects in education, health and infrastructure, including the construction of 71 new schools and an increase in health sector allocations to JD71 million.

