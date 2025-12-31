AMMAN — A total of 839 cyber security incidents were detected during the third quarter of 2025, marking a 13 per cent decrease compared with the previous quarter, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Tuesday.

In its Cyber Threat Situational Report for the third quarter of 2025, the centre outlined developments and trends in the Kingdom’s cyber threat landscape, according to a NCSC statement.

The incidents responded to during the period were classified by severity as follows: 1.6 per cent high-risk, 89.4 per cent medium-risk, and 9 per cent low-risk.

The report also noted a decline in the percentage of institutions monitored by the centre that were exposed to attempted cyber intrusions, which stood at 11 per cent in the third quarter, down from 25 per cent in the second quarter of the year.

In addition, the report reviewed statistics related to vulnerability and penetration testing across the public sector.

Vulnerability scans were conducted on the websites of 115 government institutions, identifying a total of 64 critical and high-risk security vulnerabilities across these platforms.

The NCSC warned that the coming period is expected to witness more advanced and complex cyber threats, underscoring the need to develop proactive and advanced cyber security strategies.

Such measures include implementing appropriate security solutions, conducting regular security audits and risk assessments of digital assets, deploying advanced monitoring and detection tools for systems and networks, updating threat detection mechanisms, and continuously tracking the latest cyber security intelligence to prevent, mitigate and respond to emerging threats.

