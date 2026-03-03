RIYADH — The administrations of major international airports in Saudi Arabia have called on passengers to verify flight updates directly with their airlines before heading to airport, in light of the current regional situation and its potential impact on air traffic.

The advisory was issued by the administrations of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The airport administrations underscored the importance of relying on official airline and airport communication channels for the latest information on flight schedules and any changes in flight itinerary. They reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding passenger safety and maintaining seamless operational flow.

The administrations further noted that proactive communication can help travelers avoid unforeseen disruptions, advising passengers to confirm their flight status well ahead of arrival and to stay informed through announcements issued on official platforms.

The administrations also expressed their appreciation for passengers’ understanding and cooperation, extending their wishes for everyone’s safety.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).