Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirming limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways intends to operate the following flight schedule in the coming days to support passengers who have been affected by the current disruption, and to help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Each flight requires careful planning and remains subject to regulatory approvals and airspace conditions.

Flights departing from Doha (DOH):

13-Mar: Perth (PER), Seoul (ICN), Dhaka (DAC), Jeddah, (JED), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Kochi (COK), Algiers (ALG), Miami (MIA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG)

14-Mar: Riyadh (RUH), Muscat (MCT), Shanghai (PVG), Manila (MNL), Johannesburg (JNB), Dallas (DFW), Toronto (YYZ), Colombo (CMB), Cairo (CAI), Islamabad (ISB), Mumbai (BOM), London (LHR), Rome (FCO), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA)

15-Mar: Istanbul (IST), Dhaka (DAC), Kuala Lmpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Algiers (ALG), Melbourne (MEL), New York, (JFK), Jeddah (JED), Sao Paulo (GRU), Madrid (MAD), Hong Kong (HKG), London (LHR), Casablanca (CMN), Paris (CDG)

16-Mar: Perth (PER), Muscat (MCT), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Beijing (PKX), Dhaka (DAC), Kochi (COK), Jakarta (CGK), Mumbai (BOM), Cairo (CAI), Miami (MIA), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Colombo (CMB), Frankfurt (FRA)

Flights departing to Doha (DOH):

13-Mar: Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG)

14-Mar: Perth (PER), Seoul (ICN), Dhaka (DAC), Jeddah (JED), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Kochi (COK), Algiers (ALG), Miami (MIA), Istanbul (IST), Cairo (CAI), Johannesburg (JNB), London (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Frankfurt (FRA)

15-Mar: Riyadh (RUH), Muscat (MCT), Shanghai (PVG), Manila (MNL), Dallas (DFW), Toronto (YYZ), Colombo (CMB), Cairo (CAI), Islamabad (ISB), Mumbai (BOM), Rome (FCO), Madrid (MAD), London (LHR), Casablanca (CMN), Paris (CDG)

16-Mar: Istanbul (IST), Dhaka (DAC), Kuala Lampur (KUL), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Algeria (ALG), New York (JFK), Jeddah (JED), Sao Paulo (GRU), Hong Kong (HKG), Amsterdam (AMS), London (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA)

17-Mar: Perth (PER), Muscat (MCT), Seoul (ICN), Bangkok (BKK), Beijing (PKX), Dhaka (DAC), Kochi (COK), Jakarta (CGK), Mumbai (BOM), Cairo (CAI), Miami (MIA), Colombo (CMB)

To book these flights and for the latest flight updates, visit the Qatar Airways website or App, or contact a travel agent.

In addition, Qatar Airways has organised selected direct point-to-point flights have been arranged to help passengers continue their journeys.

Eligible passengers for point-to-point flights will be contacted directly by Qatar Airways.

These flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

Passengers are kindly asked not to arrive at their departure airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket for travel.

