AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) Airlines CEO Samer Majali on Sunday said that whenever any country closes its airspace, RJ suspends its flights to that destination.

His remarks come amid regional tensions following military strikes launched by Israel and the United States on Iran on Saturday.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Majali stressed that the RJ is keen to ensure the safety of its passengers, noting that flights to Syria, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar remain suspended due to the closure of their airspace.

Asked about Jordanians stranded at airports, he said that there are no passengers currently stranded.

Majali expressed his appreciation to the government, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission for their significant efforts to keep Jordan’s airspace open, albeit with temporary suspensions of air traffic at certain times due to security conditions.

He noted that all RJ flights to Europe, the United States, North Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon departed on Saturday with delays, while return flights from Europe and those regions resumed according to schedule later that evening.

Operations to Iraq, Syria and Gulf countries, he added, remain suspended as long as their airspace is closed.

Flights to Europe, the United States, Egypt, North Africa, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon are operating according to schedule, with minor delays depending on prevailing conditions, he said, adding that the suspension to the affected countries will remain in place until their airspace reopens.

Regarding diverted flights, Majali said that no flights were diverted, as Jordan’s airspace has remained operational.

“Royal Jordanian is here to serve anyone abroad or in Jordan,” he added.

Regarding contingency measures, he said that the airline will maintain its current approach as long as Jordan’s airspace remains open.

If any country closes its airspace, operations to that destination will be suspended until it reopens, said the CEO.

He noted that passengers travelling via Jordan to Syria are being transported by buses from Queen Alia International Airport to Damascus and back, instead of flying.

On stranded passengers, Majali said that, to the airline’s knowledge, no Jordanians are currently stranded.

He added that some passengers travelling with other airlines or with Royal Jordanian to Gulf destinations are at Queen Alia International Airport awaiting the resumption of flights to those countries.

