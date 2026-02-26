Emirates has supported Mauritius’ tourism ambitions for more than two decades, playing a central role in expanding visitor arrivals and opening new global source markets.

Since 2022, the airline has carried over one million tourists to the island—more than 20% of total arrivals between 2022 and 2025—helping drive growth across the tourism value chain and supporting thousands of local jobs.

In 2025, Mauritius recorded a historic 1.44 million visitors, up 3.9% year on year, with Emirates increasing its own passenger numbers to the island by 5.7%.

Drawing on a network of over 150 destinations and extensive codeshare partnerships, Emirates has diversified Mauritius’ visitor base across Europe, North America, Asia and the Gulf.

The airline operates three daily services to the island, including two A380 flights, offering around 10,500 weekly seats.

Working closely with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority since 2012, Emirates has delivered joint marketing campaigns, trade familiarisation trips, roadshows and promotional partnerships with global hotel brands.

Through Emirates Holidays, Mauritius remains a core leisure destination, supported by curated packages and tailored experiences.

Rising demand, expanded connectivity and sustained promotional efforts have positioned Mauritius as one of the most sought-after destinations across Emirates’ global network.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President Passenger Sales & Country Management said: “Mauritius remains a jewel in our Indian Ocean portfolio and one of the most aspirational destinations for travellers across our network. Emirates is committed to elevating the island’s global profile through strategic partnerships across the tourism value chain, working with tourism bodies, leading hotels and other travel partners to create curated, upmarket travel experiences that showcase Mauritius’ natural beauty and warm hospitality.

We would like to thank the Mauritian authorities for their continued support in ensuring the smooth operation of our flagship A380 and Boeing 777 services. Our consistent flight schedule has been critical to unlocking connectivity to key markets on our global network and interest from international travel buyers, helping us deliver on our shared commitment of driving sustainable visitor growth. We are also pleased to support and complement the operations of the national carrier, Air Mauritius, whose services have contributed significantly to the success of this route.

Driven by our commitment to Mauritius and the evolving needs of customers across our network, we are proud to introduce our retrofitted Boeing 777 featuring Premium Economy from 29 March, to be operated daily on EK709 and EK710. This aircraft will also offer many other inflight enhancements that will elevate the travel experience for customers on the Mauritius-Dubai route while providing exceptional value for travellers.”

Thanking Emirates for its continued support and efforts in serving the Mauritian tourism industry, Dinesh Burrenchobay, Chairman of the MTPA said: “Emirates has played a key role in driving tourism numbers to Destination Mauritius since 2002 through their Dubai hub connecting us to the rest of the world. They have also provided our destination offering and our guests with the unique A380 aircraft which is now a daily feature at SSR International Airport. We look forward to future collaborations for the benefit of the Mauritius destination and to ensure that we achieve the bold objectives that the MTPA has set.”

