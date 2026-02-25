AL-JOUF — The new Al-Jouf International Airport began operations on Wednesday, marking the full transfer of flights from the old airport to the new facility, which is operated under the Second Airports Cluster.

The new airport has an annual capacity of 1.6 million passengers, compared to approximately 175,000 passengers at the previous airport, representing growth of more than 800%.

The passenger terminal, designed according to the latest international standards, spans 24,000 square meters.

It includes 16 check-in counters, two of which are self-service, 11 departure and arrival gates, five dual passport control platforms, and 648 parking spaces.

Tuesday marked the departure of the final flight from the previous airport, arriving from Riyadh.

The airport also features sensory rooms dedicated to serving travelers with autism spectrum disorder, in addition to services tailored for people with disabilities and similar cases. Commercial spaces cover a total area of 1,700 square meters, reflecting efforts to provide an inclusive travel environment.

The terminal design incorporates the heritage identity of Al-Jouf Region and includes approximately 5,000 square meters of green spaces adorned with olive trees, for which the region is known.

