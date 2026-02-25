Gulf stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia extending its fall on fiscal concerns, as market participants ​awaited a third round ⁠of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped 0.5%, deepening its ‌losses as the kingdom's budget deficit widened quarter-on-quarter due to higher expenditures. Losses were broad-based, with financial stocks leading the decline, ​including a 0.7% descent in Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic lender, and a 0.8% drop in Saudi National ​Bank, the ​country's largest lender by assets. In contrast, Power and Water Utility Co MARAFIQ soared 8.4%, marking its strongest daily performance in nearly five months after reporting a staggering 2,520.58% jump in ⁠its full-year profits.

Energy giant Saudi Aramco dipped 0.4%. Reuters reported earlier this week, citing trade sources, that Aramco had sold several shipments of ultra-light crude oil from its $100 billion Jafurah gas plant to U.S. majors and an Indian refiner, ahead of its first export later this month.

Although external pressures are weighing on ​most Gulf markets, underlying ‌fundamentals remain strong, ⁠indicating potential for a ⁠rebound once geopolitical tensions ease, said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for ​gulf markets, held around seven-month highs as investors weighed up the threat ‌to oil supply from potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Dubai's ⁠main stock index added 0.1%, supported by a recovery in banking stocks. Emirates NBD Bank advanced 1.3%, rebounding from its steepest single-day decline in nearly three months in the previous session, while district cooling services provider EMPOWER gained 1.7%.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark index closed flat in a volatile session, as uncertainty and cautious sentiment stalled recent gains. Aldar Properties declined 0.7%, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank rose 1.3%. Emirates Telecommunications' shares fell 0.6%, snapping a three-day rally as optimism surrounding a CEO change and dividend announcement was tempered by profit-taking and uncertainty over the company's direction under new leadership.

Qatar's stock index eased 0.2%, ‌pressured by weakness in banking stocks. Telecommunications firm Ooredoo fell 1.5%, while Qatar ⁠National Bank slipped 0.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index trimmed early ​losses but still closed 2.7% lower, continuing a volatile trend of sharp losses and recoveries in recent sessions. All sectors ended in negative territory, with Commercial International Bank, the country's largest private lender, and real estate developer ​Talaat Moustafa Group both ‌losing 4%.

The Kuwait Bourse was closed on account of National Day and ⁠Liberation Day.

Saudi Arabia slipped 0.5% to 10,848

Abu Dhab was flat at 10,638

Dubai added 0.1% to 6,676

Qatar shed 0.2% to 11,271

Egypt dropped 2.7% to 49,014

Bahrain finished flat at 2,059

Oman climbed 1.3% to 7,388

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Shreya Biswas)