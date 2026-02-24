DUBAI - Etihad Airways reported a near 50% jump in net profit to $698 million last year, ​the carrier said ⁠on Tuesday, as increased capacity supported strong demand across markets and lifted ‌its load factor.

"We've been investing a lot in our product, in customer satisfaction. We've ​been growing a lot, adding capacity, right?...So I would say it's a combination of efforts," ​CEO Antonoaldo Neves ​told Reuters.

The Abu Dhabi airline said passenger numbers rose 21% to 22.4 million in 2025, with the fleet expanding to 127 aircraft after ⁠29 new jets were added during the year through deliveries from both Boeing and Airbus, along with the return to service of the A380.

The airline sees signs of continued strength in demand this year, with "more and more premium ​demand", Neves ‌said.

"Our load factors ⁠were 88% last ⁠year," he said. "We're getting many, many days of 90% this year. We wouldn't have ​that if economy was not strong as well."

"I think ‌the great news that we have is ⁠that the new markets are performing much better than we thought ... they're maturing much, much more quickly than we actually anticipated," he said, without mentioning specific geographies.

PLANS TO EXPAND IN ASIA, EUROPE

Last year, the Gulf airline launched new routes including Prague, Hanoi and Hong Kong.

Asked about further route expansion for this year, Neves said the company plans to further expand in China, Southeast Asia and Europe.

In recent years, airlines have struggled with aircraft deliveries amid ‌increasing demand, as Boeing undergoes multiple crises and Airbus struggles ⁠with supply chain constraints.

Neves said Etihad is focused ​on keeping its retrofit programme on schedule while working with manufacturers to secure timely deliveries.

"So far, I mean, I wouldn't say it's amazing ... but it's improving," Neves said, ​noting the ‌carrier expects about 20 more aircraft to be delivered this ⁠year, primarily from Airbus.

($1 = ​3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Editing by Louise Heavens)