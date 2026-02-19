Arab Finance: EgyptAir is implementing an ambitious plan to modernize its fleet, adding 34 new aircraft, Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny announced.

The company will add 16 Airbus A350-900s and 18 Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft, bringing its total fleet to 97 aircraft by fiscal year (FY) 2030/2031.

The strategy also includes upgrading the cabins of 19 Boeing 737-800s and two A330-200 wide-body aircraft.

Likewise, Air Cairo, the economic arm of EgyptAir, plans to expand its fleet over the next four years to 82 aircraft from 40.

The expansion aligns with Egypt’s vision to grow the aviation sector and boost tourism revenues while adhering to environmental standards.

It is expected to strengthen the two companies’ route network, enhance operational efficiency and passenger services, and increase profitability.

El-Hefny said the national carrier had achieved record profit margins and is working to halve accumulated losses from previous years, to fully offset them within four years.

In 2025, EgyptAir Holding Company received a facility valued at EGP 20 billion from the Ministry of Finance to support its air fleet.