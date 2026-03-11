Doha/Abu Dhabi: British Airways has announced the temporary cancellation of flights to several destinations in the Middle East, including Doha, citing ongoing uncertainty in the region and instability in airspace.

In an update posted on its official X platform on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the airline said it has had to temporarily reduce its flying schedule in the region.

British Airways said it has cancelled all flights to and from Doha, Amman, Bahrain and Dubai until later this month, while flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled until later this year.

The airline said it is keeping the situation under constant review and is in contact with customers to provide them with a range of available options.

It also noted that limited seats remain on its repatriation flights from Muscat, Oman to London Heathrow on March 11 and 12 for customers with an existing booking.

Customers who, in line with FCDO guidance, believe they can safely travel to Muscat are advised to contact the airline at +44 203 467 3854 to book a seat on one of these services.

British Airways added that it is also in touch with customers believed to still be in the UAE to support them and provide options for travel to the UK.

Customers who have already made alternative travel arrangements are asked to inform the airline.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

