KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways announced Tuesday it will operate a special flight from Paris to Dammam Airport to facilitate the return of passengers to Kuwait.

In a press statement, the airline said the flight, numbered KU168D, will depart from Paris at 11:00 am on Friday (Paris time) and is expected to arrive in Dammam at 7:20 pm the same day.

The company noted that this flight will be the last scheduled flight for passengers currently in Europe wishing to return to Kuwait. Kuwait Airways called on travelers in Europe who wish to return to Kuwait to head to Paris airport and book seats on the flight.

It added that expatriate passengers must obtain a transit visa from Saudi Arabia to transit through the country. Reservations can be made by contacting the customer service call center at (171) or through WhatsApp at +965 1802050, the airline added.

Amman Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways announced Monday the operation of a special flight from Amman to Dammam Airport to facilitate the return of passengers to Kuwait.

In a press statement, the national carrier said the flight, numbered KU562D, will depart from Amman at 12:00 am on Thursday (Amman time) and is expected to arrive in Dammam at 2:20 pm the same day.

The airline called on travelers currently near Jordan who wish to return to Kuwait to travel to Amman and book seats on the flight.

It noted that expatriate passengers must obtain a transit visa from Saudi Arabia to transit through the country. Kuwait Airways added that bookings can be made by contacting its customer service call center at (171) or through WhatsApp at +965 1802050

Istanbul Kuwait Airways announced Monday it will operate a special fl ight from Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (Turkiye) to Dammam Airport to facilitate the return of passengers to Kuwait.

In a press statement, the airline said the flight, numbered KU158D, will depart from Istanbul at 11:00 am on Tuesday (Istanbul time) and is expected to arrive in Dammam at 3:00 pm the same day.

The national carrier called on travelers currently in Turkey who wish to return to Kuwait to head to Sabiha Gokcen Airport and book seats on the flight. It noted that expatriate passengers must obtain a transit visa from Saudi Arabia to travel.

Kuwait Airways added that reservations can be made by contacting the customer service call center at (171) or through WhatsApp at +965 1802050. (KUNA)

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).