KUWAIT CITY - With Kuwait’s airspace temporarily closed due to regional tensions, travelers can now consider overland transit through Saudi Arabia as an alternative route.

Saudi Arabia issues transit visas, valid for up to 72 hours, allowing travelers to pass through the Kingdom en route to a third country.

Visa Requirements

Travelers must have:

A passport valid for at least six months

A confirmed onward ticket

A Saudi transit visa, which can be obtained online via the official portal https://ksavisa.sa/

or through the Saudi Embassy in Kuwait.

Visa on Arrival: A visa on arrival to Saudi Arabia for travelers holding a valid US visa (used at least once) or a Schengen visa. or US and European passport holders.



Pay applicable fees and comply with all Saudi entry requirements.

Recommended Visa

The transit visa is specifically for travelers passing through Saudi Arabia to a third country. It is valid for 72 hours and can be issued for single or double entry depending on travel plans.

Land Routes

To Jeddah Airport(Western Saudi Arabia):

Route: Kuwait → Al-Khafji → Dammam → Riyadh → Mecca → Jeddah

Travel time: 16–18 hours by car, including rest and border stops



To Qaisumah Airport (Northern Saudi Arabia):

Route: Kuwait → Salmi/Al Raqai border - Hafr Batin - Qaisumah Airport

Travel time: 3–4 hours (border processing time may vary)

Land entry points such as Khafji–Dammam are open for eastern Saudi Arabia. Travelers should be prepared for standard border checks, including verification of travel documents and onward tickets. Consult your travel agent to assess routes and potential risks.

This overland option offers a practical solution for those affected by the airspace closure, ensuring safe and regulated passage to destinations beyond Saudi Arabia. Travelers are urged to check the latest border and health regulations before departure.

Note: Don’t forget to secure your exit permit through the Sahel App

