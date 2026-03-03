JEDDAH — Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saleh Al-Jasser conducted an inspection tour of the facilities at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Monday.

He was accompanied by GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej; CEO of Matarat Holding Company Raed Al-Idrissi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jeddah Airports Company Eng. Raed Al-Mudaiheem; and CEO of Jeddah Airports Company Eng. Mazen Johar.

Al-Jasser commenced his tour at the arrival lounge, where he reviewed the facilities and services provided to passengers. He examined the electronic gates and received a detailed briefing on the operational systems and advanced technologies employed to enhance efficiency and expedite procedures.

The minister proceeded to the duty-free zone and passport control area, where he was briefed on the principal services available to departing and arriving travelers. The tour also included a visit to the airport’s Health Control Center to evaluate its preparedness and the scope of healthcare services offered. In addition, he inspected the customs area and was introduced to the modern technologies utilized to detect contraband while facilitating seamless passenger movement.

Al-Jasser was further apprised of updated flight schedules impacted by current developments, as well as the monitoring mechanisms in place to ensure smooth travel operations. He reviewed ongoing efforts to assist Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens stranded at the Kingdom’s airports, ensuring they receive comprehensive care and comfort within an integrated and efficient framework. These efforts align with the directives of the Saudi leadership and underscore the strong fraternal bonds uniting the Gulf Arab states and their peoples.

The minister concluded his field visit by joining airport staff for an iftar meal. He urged them to intensify their efforts to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, visitors, and travelers, and to deliver an exceptional travel experience marked by the highest standards of quality and convenience during both arrival and departure.

This comes in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to provide exemplary services to the Guests of God and to advance the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Jasser commended the dedication of all personnel across the airport’s sectors, expressing appreciation for the high level of coordination and collaboration that ensures the smooth flow of departure and arrivals, particularly as passenger traffic surges during the holy month of Ramadan with visitors arriving from all around the world.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

