Muscat – The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority, will host tomorrow the Air Traffic Management (ATM) Coordination Meeting and the Middle East Crisis Management (MID) Workshop, organized by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), with the participation of the ICAO Regional Office for the Middle East and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The meetings will continue until February 5.

Representatives from 19 countries and three international organizations will participate: The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL). Three airlines will also be represented, with a total of 90 participants, including experts, specialists, and airspace users.

The coordination meeting, to be held from February 1-3, 2026, aims to discuss global developments in air traffic management, the challenges affecting air traffic flows within the Middle East region and at regional touchpoints, ways to improve airspace management and enhance regional coordination, and the updating of interstate agreements on air traffic services (ATS).

The Crisis Management Framework workshop, scheduled for February 4-5, 2026, will focus on reviewing the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) emergency planning requirements, the operational mechanism of the ICAO Emergency Coordination Team (CCT), and the exchange of experiences among ICAO regions, with an emphasis on strengthening cross-border coordination and developing regional emergency arrangements.

The organization of this event underscores the Sultanate of Oman's position as an active regional hub in the field of civil aviation and its role in supporting ICAO's efforts, enhancing regional and international cooperation, and raising safety and operational efficiency levels in the region's airspace.

