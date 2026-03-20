Muscat: Dubai Customs has announced the activation of a Green Corridor linking ports in the Sultanate of Oman and the Emirate of Dubai for both sea and air cargo shipments, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Customs in Oman.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing trade flows and strengthening supply chains between the two sides by streamlining customs procedures and facilitating faster movement of goods.

Under the new system, shipments diverted through Omani ports will be transferred to Dubai via an approved fast-track route, reducing processing times and improving logistics efficiency.

The Green Corridor is expected to support regional trade integration and provide a more seamless transit mechanism for cargo moving between Oman and Dubai.

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