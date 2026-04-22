Investcorp Capital (ICAP), the Abu Dhabi-listed alternative investment firm, has acquired a $200 million investment in US residential real estate to capitalise on the growing demand for senior living and multifamily housing, it said

The portfolio acquisition comprises a multifamily community in New Jersey, and two senior housing properties in Orange County, California and Long Island, New York.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.