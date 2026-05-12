MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has affirmed that the 21st edition of the Oman Real Estate, Design and Build Conference and Exhibition 2026 marks a decisive shift from planning to implementation, reflecting the accelerating momentum within Oman’s real estate and urban development sector.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nasser bin Khamis al Siyabi said the exhibition is being held at a time when the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing rapid progress in major real estate and urban projects aimed at enhancing investment attractiveness and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Al Siyabi revealed that the conference will witness the launch of five new real estate investment opportunities, adding to the 20 opportunities previously announced by the ministry. Several agreements and strategic partnerships are also expected to be signed during the event.

He noted that the conference is more than a platform for showcasing projects, describing it as an integrated hub that brings together investors, developers and companies operating across the real estate sector.

The event also features specialised workshops and dialogue sessions designed to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences among local and international participants.

“The primary objective of the conference is to strengthen cooperation within the sector and create new channels for investment and partnership opportunities, while promoting both domestic and foreign investment,” Al Siyabi said.

Nasser bin Khamis al Siyabi

He highlighted Sultan Haitham City as one of the exhibition’s key focal points this year, reflecting Oman’s vision for future smart and sustainable urban communities. Spanning nearly 15 million square metres, the city has been designed according to modern urban planning principles that prioritise quality of life, green spaces and integrated services.

Al Siyabi added that residents are expected to receive their housing units during the final quarter of this year, underscoring the project’s steady implementation progress.

He stressed that such integrated urban developments contribute significantly to generating employment opportunities for Omani citizens across sectors linked to construction, infrastructure and services.

The Director-General also pointed to the ministry’s ongoing efforts in advancing several future city developments, including Al Thuraya City, which has reached advanced stages of completion, as well as the planned Salalah Future City and Sohar Future City projects currently under development.

In addition, he highlighted several landmark projects being undertaken by the ministry, including Downtown Al Khuwair and Al Jabal Al Aali, alongside integrated residential neighbourhoods across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Al Siyabi, these projects form part of a broader national development vision aimed at positioning the real estate sector as a key economic driver while enhancing its contribution to GDP and stimulating related sectors such as tourism, construction and logistics.

Concluding his remarks, Al Siyabi invited citizens, residents and investors to visit the exhibition and explore the latest projects, investment opportunities and innovations in real estate development, design and construction.

He described the event as a major platform for showcasing Oman’s future urban ambitions and the growing dynamism of the Sultanate’s property market.

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