MUSCAT: The Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Sultanate of Oman’s sovereign wealth fund, significantly broadened its international investment portfolio in 2025 through strategic allocations across global private equity, venture capital, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure and advanced technology sectors.

According to details released by OIA, the sovereign investor continued to strengthen the diversification of its Future Generations Fund (FGF) through investments in leading international funds and companies spanning North America, Europe and Asia, generating sustainable financial returns while reducing risk through long-term exposure to global markets. The FGF reached a value of approximately RO 8.57 billion and recorded profits of RO 1.041 billion in 2025. It also continued expanding its investments through the addition of new funds across diversified sectors, bringing the total number of investment funds to 210.

Among the prominent international brands and investment platforms backed by OIA are London-based consumer-focused investment firm CapVest, India’s Motilal Oswal investment platform, European infrastructure specialist Arcus Infrastructure Partners, US private equity firm Great Hill Partners, healthcare-focused WindRose Health Investors, Silicon Valley venture capital firm Khosla Ventures, technology growth investor Lead Edge Capital and Indian venture capital fund Blume Ventures.

The portfolio also includes investments in global logistics and infrastructure specialist MHA Capital, China-based Templewater, operational growth-focused Valor Equity Partners, Central Asia Capital, Singapore and Hong Kong-based venture capital platform Lanchi Ventures, global healthcare investor Vivo Capital, software-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo, global investment firm Blackstone and industrial manufacturing specialist Arcline Investment Management.

OIA’s 2025 strategy demonstrated a strong emphasis on technology- and innovation-led sectors. Investments through Khosla Ventures and Lanchi Ventures target cutting-edge industries such as artificial intelligence, robotics, climate technology and advanced healthcare solutions. Lead Edge Capital and Thoma Bravo focus on fast-growing software and technology companies, particularly in North America.

Healthcare and life sciences emerged as another key pillar of OIA’s international investment agenda. WindRose Health Investors focuses on technology-enabled healthcare services companies, while Vivo Capital targets healthcare and life sciences opportunities across North America, Europe and Asia. OIA noted that one of these partnerships includes plans to establish a joint healthcare investment platform with the Oman Future Fund to support the development of Oman’s domestic healthcare ecosystem.

Infrastructure and logistics also featured prominently in the sovereign wealth fund’s portfolio expansion. Arcus Infrastructure Partners concentrates on investments in digitalisation, transport, energy and logistics infrastructure in Europe, while MHA Capital focuses on ports, logistics services and related infrastructure assets across emerging markets.

Meanwhile, Templewater and Blackstone provide OIA with broader exposure to Asian growth markets, including India, Japan, China and South Korea, spanning sectors such as healthcare, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and financial services.

The authority’s investment strategy additionally extends into aerospace, defence, industrial engineering and food manufacturing through Arcline Investment Management, reflecting OIA’s focus on resilient and high-growth industrial sectors.

More recently, the Authority announced a landmark investment in US-based Neuralink, the neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk, as part of its strategy to support emerging healthcare technologies. Established in 2016, Neuralink develops brain-computer interface (BCI) systems that enable direct communication between the brain and electronic devices.

With this diversified international portfolio, OIA said its Future Generations Fund continues to strengthen revenue diversification while reinforcing Oman’s long-term investment presence across global markets.

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