Muscat – Oman Investment Authority (OIA) said it has secured strong returns from a partial exit of its investment in US-based Crusoe, an artificial intelligence infrastructure company, amid rising global demand for data centres and cloud computing.

The sovereign wealth fund said the transaction generated an annual internal rate of return of 68% and a return multiple of 10.3 times invested capital.

OIA will retain a stake in the company to benefit from future growth opportunities as part of its capital recycling and long-term investment strategy.

The authority said the move reflected its focus on high-growth sectors linked to artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies.

Founded in Denver in 2018, Crusoe develops AI and cloud computing infrastructure powered by renewable and underused energy sources. The company also provides solutions aimed at reducing emissions from gas flaring and utilising stranded energy resources.

Crusoe later expanded into specialised data centres supporting AI applications and high-performance computing as global demand for digital infrastructure accelerated.

The company’s valuation has reached nearly US$10bn, according to OIA. Major technology firms, including Microsoft and Oracle, have selected Crusoe to develop AI infrastructure projects.

OIA said its investment in Crusoe falls under the Future Generations Fund (FGF) , which focuses on long-term international investments aimed at generating sustainable returns and diversifying risks across global markets.

By the end of 2025, assets under the FGF portfolio had reached RO8.57bn, generating profits of RO1.04bn during the year and delivering an annual return on investment of 13.9%.

The authority said it continued expanding investments in future-focused sectors, increasing the number of investment funds in its portfolio to 210.

OIA also reported a record overall performance in 2025, with profits reaching RO2.9bn and return on investment standing at 14.6%.

According to Global SWF, OIA ranked third globally among sovereign wealth funds based on average returns over the past five years, which stood at 10.4%. The report also placed OIA first worldwide for returns from public market investments in 2025.