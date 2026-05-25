Muscat – SNF Oman has announced a major new strategic investment in a local polymer manufacturing plant in Salalah’s Raysut Industrial area, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to Oman’s growing industrial and petrochemical sectors.

SNF Oman LLC is one of the world-leading manufacturers of polyacrylamide-based polymers with an investment of more than USD 100 million in Oman.

The Salalah edition operations are expected to begin by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone for Oman’s growing industrial and petrochemical sectors.

Speaking about the investment, Christophe Rivas, Oil and Gas Director of SNF Oman said, “This investment reflects SNF’s confidence in Oman’s industrial potential and its strategic role in the region. The Salalah facility will enhance our ability to serve customers locally while contributing to the Sultanate’s long-term economic development goals.”

The phase 1 of the project, focused on local polymer processing operations, kickstarted in January 2026 with a production capacity of approximately 6,000 metric tonnes per year. The phase 2 (in Salalah), scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026, will transform the facility into a full-scale polymer manufacturing plant with an additional production capacity exceeding 10,000 metric tonnes annually.

Ishaq Al Shaqsi, Business Development Manager of SNF Oman said, “SNF Oman is proud to deepen its partnership with the sultanate through this strategic investment. Beyond industrial growth, the project will create opportunities for Omani graduates and engineers while strengthening local expertise and In-Country Value.” He added that the expansion is expected to position Oman as a regional hub for advanced polymer technologies. “The new facility, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 is designed to cater to the increasing demands of Oman’s oil and gas industry as well as the wider regional market” he said.

The company also emphasised its commitment to developing local talent. More than 50 young Omani engineers are expected to be sent to France for specialised technical training in the near future, enabling knowledge transfer and supporting the next generation of Omani industrial professionals.

Flavien Gathier, Engineering and EOR Director- VP O&G of SNF Oman added, “The project represents a major step forward in strengthening regional polymer manufacturing capabilities and advancing enhanced oil recovery technologies. Oman’s strategic location and industrial infrastructure make it an ideal hub for future growth.”

SNF has already committed more than USD 100 million in local investments and continues to evaluate future expansion opportunities that could exceed USD 250 million.