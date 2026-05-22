Oman Investment Authority (OIA) continued to deepen its network of strategic international investment partnerships during 2025, reporting robust performance across a portfolio of joint ventures and bilateral investment funds established with friendly nations spanning Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

According to details outlined in OIA’s latest review of strategic partnerships, the sovereign wealth fund’s international partnerships collectively advanced Oman’s objectives of attracting foreign investment, strengthening economic ties, generating long-term financial reserves and facilitating the transfer of expertise into the Sultanate.

Among the standout performers was the second Oman-India Joint Investment Fund established in partnership with the State Bank of India and other investors. The $230 million fund, launched in 2017, achieved a net internal rate of return (IRR) of 14.71 per cent in local currency and 10.04 per cent in US dollar terms by September 2025, with returns reaching 2.3 times invested capital in local currency. The fund currently holds investments in 12 companies spanning consumer goods, banking and financial services, healthcare, automobiles, industry, information technology and retail. OIA and the State Bank of India also advanced plans for a third Oman-India investment fund with a targeted size of $300 million.

Meanwhile, Al Hosn Investment Company — the joint venture between OIA and Qatar Holding — reported profits of RO 7.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Established in 2007 with capital of RO 250 million, the company manages 16 investments worth RO 246.8 million across logistics, food, real estate, education and financial services sectors. The company also helped deepen Oman’s capital markets through investments exceeding RO 120 million in IPOs.

The Oman Brunei Investment Company also delivered stronger financial results in 2025, posting net profits of RO 3.5 million compared with RO 1.2 million a year earlier, while net assets rose to RO 98.2 million by September 2025. The company is spearheading new investments in healthcare and education, including plans for a RO 50 million Oman Healthcare Fund and a private school project in Sultan Haitham City offering an American curriculum targeted at middle-income families.

Elsewhere, the Vietnam Oman Investment Company continued restructuring its portfolio strategy, allocating $100 million towards public market investments, of which $73.2 million had already been deployed into 14 investments by the end of 2025. The company reported a net IRR of 6.92 per cent in local currency terms.

OIA’s European partnerships also gathered momentum. The Oman-Spain private equity funds, created in partnership with Spain’s COFIDES, continued investing in Spanish companies across manufacturing, tourism, logistics, healthcare, agribusiness, energy and telecommunications sectors. The first fund, with commitments totalling €294.4 million, achieved a net IRR of 12 per cent by September 2025. The second fund is currently studying four new investment opportunities, including projects linked to satellite services and digital marketing with potential expansion into Oman.

In Central Asia, the Oman-Uzbekistan investment partnership expanded its capital base to $266.7 million in 2025 amid growing opportunities in the Uzbek economy. The company invested $63 million into four new assets during the year, including projects in retail, agriculture, hospitality and higher education.

OIA also moved to establish new strategic partnerships during the year. A $100 million joint investment platform was agreed with Jordan’s Social Security Investment Fund targeting telecommunications, agriculture, tourism, pharmaceuticals and logistics sectors in both countries.

Additionally, OIA signed a landmark agreement in 2025 with Turkey’s OYAK to establish the Oman-OYAK Investment Company with a planned investment size of $500 million. The platform will target food, industry, mining, energy and logistics sectors in Oman and Turkey, while actively evaluating opportunities in infrastructure, banking and real estate.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

