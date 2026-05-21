The United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have on 20 May 2026 concluded talks on a modern and ambitious Free Trade Agreement [FTA], which will support goods exporters, services suppliers and investors in the UK and Oman.

This deal reflects the UK's commitment to long-term partnership with all six members of the GCC - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE - and is founded upon our shared commitment to open trade, mutual prosperity, and the long-term economic success of all our nations.

The UK's ties with the Gulf are deep, historic, and future-focused. As the first trade deal between the GCC and any G7 nation, the new agreement will provide significant new opportunities for business and collaboration between Oman and the UK.

Trade in goods and services between both countries currently stands at £1.8 billion, supporting jobs, investment and economic growth. Across the GCC as a whole, the deal is projected to boost bilateral trade by nearly 20%, adding £15.5 billion annually.

The UK-GCC deal will help strengthen these trade and investment ties, unlocking fresh opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs, and communities in both countries. The agreement provides certainty and confidence to Omani investors, helping to cement the UK’s position as a key investment destination for GCC investment.

It will support Oman’s co-investment into the UK's clean tech, life sciences and digital infrastructure through our Smart Industries Initiative - creating further opportunities for high potential UK SMEs to scale-up and set up in Oman before joining competitive markets elsewhere in Gulf.

Omani businesses will be able to export to the UK more quickly and cheaply. The agreement cuts red tape, simplifies customs procedures and removes tariffs on all current exports to the UK at entry into force of the agreement.

With UK exports of food and drink to Oman valued at around £20 million annually, the agreement provides greater access to some of the UK’s most iconic products.

In addition, there are many benefits for Oman’s services businesses and professionals, with the GCC and UK agreeing to lock-in rules and regulations on doing business. This guaranteed market access will be supported with groundbreaking commitments on the free flow of financial data, supporting fintech, banking, and insurance firms to expand into the UK.

On business travel, the deal establishes frameworks for recognising professional qualifications, making it easier for all our engineers, lawyers, accountants, and other skilled professionals to work across borders. Streamlined visa processes and the longest business stay commitments ever agreed by the GCC will support professionals travelling between Oman and the UK.

UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Today’s agreement marks a significant step forward in our partnership. By working together, we are opening new opportunities for trade, investment, and innovation that will benefit businesses and communities across our nations.”

British Ambassador to Oman, Dr Liane Saunders, said: “Today’s agreement is another historic milestone for the UK and Oman. This builds on a relationship that spans nearly 400 years, dating back to the first agreement between the United Kingdom and Oman in 1646, reflecting a long history of trade, cooperation, and mutual respect. We look forward to working closely with our partners in Oman to realise the full potential of this agreement as a new chapter in our enduring friendship.”

The UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to free and fair trade and a commitment to mutual economic growth both in the UK and across the GCC.

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