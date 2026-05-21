Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,243.42 points, marking a decrease of 244.1 points, or 3.260%,compared to the last trading session, which closed at 7,487.52 points.

The total trading value reached RO 59,539,681, representing a drop of 24% from the previous trading session, which recorded RO 78,291,432.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 1.333% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 35.87 billion.

Non-Omaniinvestors recorded purchases valued at RO 5,540,000, accounting for 9.30% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 6,571,000, or 11.04%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 1,031,000, representing a 1.73% decline.

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