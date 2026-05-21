Arab Finance: Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) has posted a 68.65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, registering EGP 184 million, from EGP 587 million, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 21st.

Revenue jumped to EGP 3.788 billion in Q1 2026 from EGP 3.612 billion in Q1 2025.

Established in 1997 and listed on EGX in 2005, Sidpec operates within the materials sector, focusing on commodity chemicals. It has subsidiaries operating across Egypt, working on textiles and oil and gas refining.