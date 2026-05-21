Arab Finance: The United Bank logged 21% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax and attributable to the parent company at EGP 611 million in the first three months of 2026, down from EGP 774 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the bank’s financial statements.

United Bank registered interest income amounting to EGP 3.568 billion at the end of March 2026, up 4% YoY from EGP 3.443 billion.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax fell by 14% YoY to EGP 634 million from EGP 740 million.